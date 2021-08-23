Germany total active COVID-19 cases rises to highest since early June, RKI warns fourth wave has begun

Germany reports 3,668 new virus cases today

The lower count today owes to the weekend effect but the 7-day incidence rate has climbed up to 56.4 and that will keep German authorities on alert as the spread of infections is starting to gather pace more significantly.





Total active cases across the country is seen at ~77,800, the highest since 4 June.





Over the weekend, RKI warned that the fourth wave of the virus has already begun for Germany and here's a look at the trend in daily cases:









But as mentioned before, the good news for Germany is that roughly 60% of its population has been fully vaccinated so that is helping with hospitalisations still for now.





In that sense, the economy will be able to breathe easier if vaccinations are able to help observe a lower peak in the latest virus wave (despite it being the delta variant).