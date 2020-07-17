Germany's Merkel: Can't say if we will find a compromise this time, the differences are very big
Those are not encouraging remarks ahead of talks today and tomorrow
- Germany and France will work together to support commission's proposal
- Going into talks with a lot of impetus, but differences are still very big
- Thinks that negotiations are going to be very tough
This just further reaffirms baseline expectations that there is likely not going to be a compromise achieved this weekend. The question now is whether they will make any progress towards that before the end of the month or will talks break down completely.