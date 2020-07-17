Germany's Merkel: Can't say if we will find a compromise this time, the differences are very big

Those are not encouraging remarks ahead of talks today and tomorrow





Germany and France will work together to support commission's proposal

Going into talks with a lot of impetus, but differences are still very big

Thinks that negotiations are going to be very tough

This just further reaffirms baseline expectations that there is likely not going to be a compromise achieved this weekend. The question now is whether they will make any progress towards that before the end of the month or will talks break down completely.



