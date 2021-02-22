Germany's Merkel reportedly seeks four-stage plan to ease lockdown restrictions

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bild reports on the matter

The report says that German chancellor, Angela Merkel, is seeking a four-stage plan to loosen restrictions though she did not disclose the details in a CDU party meeting today. Adding that a working-level group is expected to work out said details tomorrow.

Just keep an eye out for this in the coming days/weeks with the German lockdown set to continue until 7 March although some restrictions such as those on schools, are to be relaxed for certain regions starting from today.

