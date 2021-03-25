Germany's Merkel says we are in a new pandemic
Germany's Chancellor Merkel has said this already, earlier oin the week, referring to the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country being dominated by the UK mutant virus.
- we are in the third covid wave, but also in a new pandemic that is dominated by the new variants
- we don't want any disturbance of international supply chains, but companies must fulfill their vaccine contracts
- says we need to supply our own population with vaccines because we know this is the way out of the crisis
- we know we will have beaten the virus only when everybody has had the chance to be vaccinated
---
Merkel is talking of the very very slow vaccine rollout across Europe (I'm writing this from Australia where the government is setting a world-beating pace for s l o w vaccine rollout).