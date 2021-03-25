Germany's Merkel says we are in a new pandemic

Germany's Chancellor Merkel has said this already, earlier oin the week, referring to the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country being dominated by the UK mutant virus.

  • we are in the third covid wave, but also in a new pandemic that is dominated by the new variants
  • we don't want any disturbance of international supply chains, but companies must fulfill their vaccine contracts
  • says we need to supply our own population with vaccines because we know this is the way out of the crisis
  • we know we will have beaten the virus only when everybody has had the chance to be vaccinated 

Merkel is talking of the very very slow vaccine rollout across Europe (I'm writing this from Australia where the government is setting a world-beating pace for s l o w vaccine rollout). 

