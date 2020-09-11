Germany's Scholz on Brexit: It is clear we have to stick with with has been agreed to

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz

The EU wasn't happy with how talks went about yesterday, and issued a deadline for the UK to walk back on the internal market bill by the end of the month.





The bill is going to be up for debate in the UK parliament next week so watch out for more twists and turns in that regard.





In any case, the tug of war looks set to continue into October and the added uncertainty that comes along with it will pose a headwind for the pound in the weeks to come.