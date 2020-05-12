Gilead to make remdesivir coronavirus treatment in 127 countries

Gilead has struck a licensing agreement with five generic drugmakers around the globe

  • deal is to make antiviral drug remdesivir in 127 countries
  • deal is "royalty-free" until WHO says the Covid-19 outbreak is no longer a global health crisis or "until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent Covid-19."

Back in mid-April I posted the breaking the news on this:
The news prompted swings not only in stocks but also in other markets (FX of course) . Since then there have been various updates, it works, it doesn't, the usual. Much of of it ill-informed (again, the usual). 

Anyway, the latest is this licensing agreement for the drug. Beats drinking bleach I guess.


See here for global coronavirus case data
