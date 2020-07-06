Glimpses into the post-pandemic economy are murky

Layoffs and empty shopping malls?





We've seen the coronavirus crash and the reopening bounce, but what comes next?





I compare it to holding a ball underwater, then releasing it. All we know so far is how deep we held down the ball and how high it it rose out of the water. What we are trying to figure out is the level of the water.







A UK poll from Opinium and the think tank Bright Blue today is worrysome. They spoke to medium-sized businesses and found that two-thirds say they will cut jobs when wage subsidies expire.





Another survey asked 2200 Americans about shopping after the pandemic from Morning Consult.





Malls look like they're in for a tough period, but bars and live vents are also in big trouble.





The thing about opinion surveys, though, is that they change. The stock market is signaling that we will eventually get back to 'normal' and that easy money policies will stay.





