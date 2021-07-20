Global dairy trade price index falls to -2.9%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Average selling price of 3839 per tonne

GDT auction prices
The Global Dairy trade auction results are in. The current auction has seen the price is decline -2.9% to an average price of $3839. 

The decline is the seventh in a row. 

The NZDUSD traded to its lowest level since November 2020 earlier today, but has seen a rebound back toward the swing low level from last week at 0.69165.   There is a swing area between 0.69139 to 0.69191. Get above (and stay above - see red numbered circles)
should see more upside probing.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose