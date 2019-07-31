Global Times editor: US-China trade negotiators had an efficient and constructive exchange

A tweet from the Global Times editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin

"Based on what I know, Chinese and US negotiators had an efficient and constructive deep exchange on Wednesday. The two sides discussed increasing purchase of US farm products and the US side agreed to create favorable conditions for it. They will hold future talks."

That at least will calm down any speculation or doubts that trade talks did not go well with the US delegation having left Shanghai earlier than scheduled.





However, all this does is reaffirm the low expectations going into the meeting as all that seems to be discussed were agricultural purchases - not exactly the stuff that will break the impasse between both sides in this entire ordeal.



