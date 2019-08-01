Global Times Xijin: China will focus on national strategy under a prolonged trade war

China Global Times Editor Hu Xijin tweets

China's Global Times editor Hu Xijin is tweeting:









Xijin is thought to be a sounding board for the government of China but don't be fooled... the thoughts are meant to manipulate.



For example, he tweeted yesterday, maybe in hopes to make people (Trump?) think that the trade talks were not bad. In reality, things did not go well.









The tweet above, is intended to portray a China that is not concerned.





Trump meanwhile commented in his impromptu press conference, "That if China does not want to trade, that is fine with him".





Now there is a level of dealmaking gamemanship from Pres. Trump as well. Who holds the stronger hand in this game of chicken? It seems the US does (but with some casualties too), but that does not mean China will admit guilt on things like IP theft anytime soon. The war continues



