Gold bounces nearly $20 from the lows on China worries

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Gold erases losses

Gold is a great barometer of the US-China trade and the risk trade.

The upbeat mood was weighing on gold early in the day but a headline saying the mood in talks had soured flipped the script. Gold was at the lows of the day at $1454 when the headlines hit and that kicked off a reversal that's stretched to $1472.

Looking at the chart, the rebound highlights support around $1450. That was the mid-July high and around last week's low.
Gold erases losses
Ultimately, the path of gold depends on trade talks. If they break down, the sky is the limit and there is also a seasonal tailwind from Dec-Feb.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose