Goldman Sachs analyst rates Boeing as a Buy, raises stock price target
Boeing marketed $25bn of bonds Thursday
- largest corporate offering this year (so far anyway)
Goldman rates Boeing as a buy, raised stock price target today to $209 from $189
- stock is "in the zone of trough on trough, with particularly low expectations in the marketplace, creating a low hurdle to surprise positively in the immediate term."
- Q1 results "revealed multiple steps" toward a first phase of a stabilization
- GS believes demand for air travel will recover over time
- Boeing "can make it back to a position of strong free cash flow generation"