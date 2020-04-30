Goldman Sachs analyst rates Boeing as a Buy, raises stock price target

Boeing marketed $25bn of bonds Thursday

largest corporate offering this year (so far anyway)

Goldman rates Boeing as a buy, raised stock price target today to $209 from $189

stock is "in the zone of trough on trough, with particularly low expectations in the marketplace, creating a low hurdle to surprise positively in the immediate term."

Q1 results "revealed multiple steps" toward a first phase of a stabilization

GS believes demand for air travel will recover over time

Boeing "can make it back to a position of strong free cash flow generation"







