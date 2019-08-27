Goldman Sachs and BoA/ML cut their forecasts for the yuan

Goldman Sachs yuan forecasts (cite escalating of China - US trade tensions):

3 months out is 7.2

6 months 7.2

12 month 7.1

risk of further deprecation as China is reluctant to ease domestic policy further and stimulate economy

GS say there's a high probability US will enact the scheduled increases in tariffs on September and October 1st.

US FX intervention isn't the base case but its option might gain more attention as trade tensions escalate





Bank of America Merrill Lynch (say a lower yuan is to assist in offsetting tariffs)

7.5 by end 2019 (from 7.3)

risk of move to 7.66 if yuan depreciation is favoured policy tool

China's hike of tariffs on US goods removes some of the pressure for yuan depreciation





