Goldman Sachs bumps up US GDP forecasts, sees taper in early 2022
The latest from Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs economists are expecting the economy to spring in spring. They see Q2 GDP improving at an 11% pace, better than their 10% forecast previously.
Their baseline on stimulus has moved up to $1.5 trill ion from $1.1 trillion and that's led to the boost, which extend through the year. Their 2021 forecast is now 6.8% comapred to 6.6% previously.
In 2022 they see the economy growing 4.5% versus 4.3% previously.
They now see the Fed tapering in early 2022 and have moved up their liftoff forecast to H1 2024 from H2.