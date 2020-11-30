Goldman Sachs forecasts oil to $65 in 2021

GS sees Brent high next year, market rebalancing on a vaccine-led demand rebound and only a modest non-OPEC supply response.
However, market faces declining short-term demand in Europe due to the spread of virus lockdowns ... "winter wave" will cause a 3m b/d hit to global oil demand, which will only be partially offset by heating and restocking demand
conflicting signals likely to keep prices volatile in coming weeks
will further complicate OPEC+'s decision to delay or implement its scheduled 1.9m b/d January production increase
Goldman says its base case is a 3-month delay
If the cuts not extended oil to drop $5/bbl from current levels