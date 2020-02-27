Goldman Sachs is looking for more downside for US stocks
A few snippets, this from GS
Without more clarity on a stabilization of global growth, it seems too early to add risk tactically
- global growth still weak
- the shock from the coronavirus lingering
- less scope for monetary and ﬁscal easing
the risk of a more prolonged drawdown remains
Of immediate interest is the Globex response to US President Trump's press conference, which was full of empty platitudes.
S&P500 futures smashed, was down 1%
Dow futures off 200 points
This is shaking 'em up: