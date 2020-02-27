Goldman Sachs is looking for more downside for US stocks

A few snippets, this from GS

Without more clarity on a stabilization of global growth, it seems too early to add risk tactically
  • global growth still weak
  • the shock from the coronavirus lingering
  • less scope for monetary and ﬁscal easing
the risk of a more prolonged drawdown remains

Of immediate interest is the Globex response to US President Trump's press conference, which was full of empty platitudes.

S&P500 futures smashed, was down 1% 
Dow futures off 200 points 

This is shaking 'em up: 
