As AUD falls away, Goldman Sachs on two things to watch out for an AUD rally

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Goldman Sachs on the Australian dollar, they have been recommending AUD longs but recognise Lowe's speech last week 'signalled imminent easing'  

  • and thus their view could be frustrated by easing expectations ahead of RBA's 2 November meeting. 
It has been today for sure with Kent and the minutes further taking the wind out of the AUD.

However add GS:
  • That said, the risk backdrop over the next few weeks could quickly turn more AUD-positive if we remain on track for vaccine approval by year-end and we see a Democratic sweep in the US elections, both likely to become clear before the next RBA meeting in mid-November.
And, for clarity, the next RBA meeting is  November 3, not mid-November 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose