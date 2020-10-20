As AUD falls away, Goldman Sachs on two things to watch out for an AUD rally

Goldman Sachs on the Australian dollar, they have been recommending AUD longs but recognise Lowe's speech last week 'signalled imminent easing'

and thus their view could be frustrated by easing expectations ahead of RBA's 2 November meeting.

It has been today for sure with Kent and the minutes further taking the wind out of the AUD.





However add GS:

That said, the risk backdrop over the next few weeks could quickly turn more AUD-positive if we remain on track for vaccine approval by year-end and we see a Democratic sweep in the US elections, both likely to become clear before the next RBA meeting in mid-November.

And, for clarity, the next RBA meeting is November 3, not mid-November



