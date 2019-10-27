Goldman Sachs on what's supporting the price of gold. Plus, GS forecasts for gold price.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Goldman Sachs analysts are forecasting gold to 1600USD in 6 months, unchanged from their previous projection.

GS cite uncertainty on the increase due to the trade war, prompting precautionary holding of cash to increase
  • this excess saving are supporting gold
  • add in central bank as another leg of support
  • and funding cost fall (and GS note on this also funding cost decline is not stimulating investment and demand, adding to uncertainty)
