Goldman Sachs says a national US mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns
GS says lockdowns would subtract nearly 5% from GDP.
- But, wearing masks could substitute.
GS say:
- a national mask mandate could cut the daily growth rate of confirmed cases by 1.0pp to 0.6%
- face mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5% from GDP
Yep.
This is not rocket science. But, the economy (ie people's livelihoods) is being sacrificed on the ideology culture war alter.