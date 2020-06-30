Goldman Sachs says a national US mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GS says lockdowns would subtract nearly 5% from GDP.

  • But, wearing masks could substitute.
GS say:
  • a national mask mandate could cut the daily growth rate of confirmed cases by 1.0pp to 0.6% 
  • face mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5% from GDP
Yep.

This is not rocket science. But, the economy (ie people's livelihoods) is being sacrificed on the ideology culture war alter. 

