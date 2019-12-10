Goldman Sachs sticking to its gold price forecast - to USD1600 over the next year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some comments from various analysts on gold at GS, collated via bbg Bloomberg 

  • "De-dollarization in central banks - demand from central banks for gold is biggest since the Nixon era, eating up 20% of global supply" (Jeff Currie, the head of global commodities research at Goldman, said in a Bloomberg Television interview)

  • investors should diversify their long-term bond holdings with gold, citing "fear-driven demand" for gold (Sabine Schels)

Friday (last week) note from GS:
  • "We still see upside in gold as late cycle concerns and heightened political uncertainty will likely support investment demand" for bullion as a defensive asset
