Goldman Sachs sticking to its gold price forecast - to USD1600 over the next year
Some comments from various analysts on gold at GS, collated via bbg Bloomberg
- "De-dollarization in central banks - demand from central banks for gold is biggest since the Nixon era, eating up 20% of global supply" (Jeff Currie, the head of global commodities research at Goldman, said in a Bloomberg Television interview)
- investors should diversify their long-term bond holdings with gold, citing "fear-driven demand" for gold (Sabine Schels)
Friday (last week) note from GS:
- "We still see upside in gold as late cycle concerns and heightened political uncertainty will likely support investment demand" for bullion as a defensive asset