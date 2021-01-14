Goldman Sachs still like iron ore for the next 6 months at least (AUD bulls will like this post)
Iron ore is a huge export for Australia (one China has so far not banned ... its party time until they do).
Goldman Sachs on the rock:
- We continue to favour upside exposure to iron ore in H 1-21.
- Our balance points to a material deficit during the period.
- Supply disruption risks remain elevated in the near term on seasonal weather trends in both Western Australia and Brazil.
- On the demand side, China's mill restocking is also a current tightening influence onshore. Onshore COVID restrictions and cold weather present potential near term headwinds but a strong pipeline of construction activity post-LNY should underpin prices into Q2.
- We maintain our 6M $150/t target, which based on the forward curve implies dips should be bought.