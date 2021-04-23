Goldman Sachs weighs in on Biden's capital gains tax rate - will split the difference
Goldman Sachs say that a 'moderated version' is more likely, citing 'razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate'
- A 28% rate looks most likely, in our view, as it is roughly halfway between the current rate and Biden's .
GS adds
- unlikely to apply to gains realized before May
- an increase effective January 1 2022 is more likely
Capital gains tax talk was all the rage in US markets on Thursday .... but it did take some time
Sorta like that time BTC plunged on a China power outage ... a week after it happened ;-)