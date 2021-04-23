Goldman Sachs weighs in on Biden's capital gains tax rate - will split the difference

Goldman Sachs say that a 'moderated version' is more likely, citing 'razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate'

A 28% rate looks most likely, in our view, as it is roughly halfway between the current rate and Biden's . GS adds unlikely to apply to gains realized before May

an increase effective January 1 2022 is more likely

Capital gains tax talk was all the rage in US markets on Thursday .... but it did take some time

Sorta like that time BTC plunged on a China power outage ... a week after it happened ;-)



