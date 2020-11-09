Happy Monday. ES +1.5%. NQ +2%. Dow +1.3%

Sunday evening US Globex trade and equity index futures are soaring.

Across forex the USD has quietened after losing ground earlier in the session (it is still morning trade in Asia.





Stock indexes surged after Tuesday's US election as Biden emerged as having won. it took some time for the win to be confirmed but netwroiks called it over the weekend.

No 'sell the fact' at all in Sunday evening trade on Globex.





Locally the Nikkei is up 2% and near its highest for .... three decades!