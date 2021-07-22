Head of Australian airline Qantas flags a fresh round of worker layoffs if lockdowns persist

CEO of Qantas says if the capital city lockdowns currently in place, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, continue beyond July the airline may once again stand down workers.

Today is the 22nd.

Which leaves 9 days left in July.

Fresh daily cases are still accelerating in Sydney and Melbourne.

I guess 9 days is enough for Melbourne's to abate, but not Sydney's (124 today in NSW and 89 of these were in the community for all or part of their contagious period despite the lockdown).



