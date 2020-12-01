Head of the US authority responsible for approving COVID-19 vaccines has been called to the White House

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn has been summonsed to the West Wing for a 9:30am meeting on Tuesday December 2

He will be asked to explain why he hasn't moved faster to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Axios reporter Jonathon Swan reports, citing two senior administration officials





A senior administration official said that in mid-November, Hahn spent a week vacationing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and the official expected this subject would be discussed.

Yep, while folks were dying he should have been on the golf course, right???



