Heads up: A little more RBA speak coming up later today
RBA assistant governor, Michele Bullock, will be speaking later
This will follow remarks from the parliamentary hearing earlier here, together with Debelle. Bullock is going to be speaking later at 0630 GMT for about 15-20 minutes in a webinar event hosted by the Ayr Chamber of Commerce.
She is expected to discuss about the risks to the economy from a financial stability point of view, covering the property market and banks. Hence, not really too much in terms of monetary policy but there will be a subsequent Q&A session after.