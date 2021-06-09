Heads up: BOC monetary policy meeting decision coming up later today

BOC policy decision to come at 1400 GMT

After the hawkish tilt last time around, the BOC is likely to take things slower this time around and expectations are leaning towards that. However, don't discount a "disappointed" kneejerk reaction though it will likely be faded if that happens.





The BOC will be mindful of the loonie's recent strength as well so they may not want to push things too far, too quickly. As such, this could be more of a non-event i.e. placeholder.





Here's a couple of previews to wrap your head around until then:



