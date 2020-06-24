Heads up: ECB chief economist Philip Lane due to speak in a bit

Author: Justin Low

ECB chief economist, Philip Lane, to speak at 0800 GMT

He will be speaking about the central bank's monetary policy response to the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual session scheduled for 0800 to 0915 GMT. If you're interested, you can check out the webinar later here.

In any case, I wouldn't expect Lane to deviate much from recent policy remarks by the central bank and mainly talk about how they have "done well" with PEPP while reiterating their commitment to do more if necessary.

Oh, not to forget the call for fiscal action to support the ECB's actions surely.
