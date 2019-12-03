Heads up: ECB speakers in the session ahead

ECB board nominees Panetta and Schnabel are due to speak again









0800 GMT - ECB board nominee Fabio Panetta speaks

Expect to hear more of the same stuff on the euro area outlook and monetary policy as his earlier comments last week here . Panetta is "interviewing" to replace Coeure when the latter departs his post on the governing council at the end of this year.





0815 GMT - ECB's Pablo Hernandez de Cos speaks in Madrid

de Cos will be delivering the opening speech at a conference organised by the IESE business school. I wouldn't expect anything major given the backdrop of the event.





0915 GMT - ECB board nominee Isabel Schnabel speaks

ForexLive Similar to Panetta, expect Schnabel to stick with the usual rhetoric as well this time around. For more context, Schnabel is slated to replace Sabine Lautenschlaeger after the latter walked out on her post in protest of the September ECB stimulus package.





1730 GMT - ECB's Benoit Coeure speaks in Brussels

Coeure will be participating in an event organised by the ECB Representation. Not much details on what he will be speaking about but I doubt it will deviate from the script laid out by Lagarde yesterday. The text will be made available on the ECB website at the time.





The both of them will be speaking at the European Parliament as they will appear at a hearing with the ECON committee. Here's the full agenda for today: