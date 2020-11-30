Heads up for oil traders - OPEC + meeting Monday, output cut extension on the agenda

The OPEC+ oil cartel will meet on Monday 30 November 2020 after a weekend ministerial meeting revealed a split on the production level question for 2021.

Will the producers' group will extend large output cuts?
  • The current plan is to raise output by 2 million barrels /day in January but the expectation amongst analysts is that will be put on hold due to the demand decline prompted by renewed movement restrictions in the face of new &/or sustained increases in virus cases. 
  • An initial round of talks was held on Sunday, but no agreement was reached. 
ANZ:
  • "Signs of disunity in OPEC raised the prospect of the group not agreeing to an extension of current production cuts"
  • "Some members, including UAE and Iraq, have expressed misgivings about " supply policy. 
