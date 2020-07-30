Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for July today









The expectation is for the headline annual estimate to slip to +0.1% y/y from the +0.9% y/y posted last month. Deflationary pressures remain a real risk for the euro area economy and this should bolster the ECB's conviction to keep the stimulus tap flowing.





Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





