Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for July today
Inflation saw a modest rebound in June but is expected to decline again in the month of July as the fallout from the virus outbreak continues to reverberate.
The expectation is for the headline annual estimate to slip to +0.1% y/y from the +0.9% y/y posted last month. Deflationary pressures remain a real risk for the euro area economy and this should bolster the ECB's conviction to keep the stimulus tap flowing.
Here's the agenda for today:
0700 GMT - Saxony
0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.