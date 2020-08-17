Heads up: OPEC+ JMMC meeting scheduled to start at 1400 GMT on 19 August

Bloomberg with the headline, citing OPEC on the matter

Just a heads up to the meeting later this week, in case we hear of how the compliance issue is going or any possible plans for future production cuts and what not.





The latest reports are suggesting that OPEC+ sees ~95% compliance to its production cuts in July and I reckon that is somewhat of a satisfactory figure, so there shouldn't be too much complaints despite that being down from ~107% in June.