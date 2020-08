Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is stepping down due to health concerns

Yomiuri (Japanese media) nominate the two frontrunners as new PM:

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida

Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

Suga:









Also in the mix are former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda.





Abe steps down on or around September 15.