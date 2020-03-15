Here is the ECB on the global central bank co-ordinated move

Long story short is the Federal Reserve has cut rates to zero and will pump in 700bn ion QE 

Longer story:
ECB comments:
  • ECB says ECB and other major central banks to offer weekly US dollar operations with 84-day maturity in addition to existing 1-week operations
  • says pricing of all us dollar operations to be lowered to USD OIS rate plus 25 basis points
  • ECB says new pricing and additional operations effective as of the week of 16 March, to remain in place for as long as appropriate




