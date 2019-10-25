Here is what's on the economic agenda today

What to look out for

The economic calendar won't be a significant source of volatility today as the market focuses on earnings, Brexit and a Chinese request to remove tariffs.





The main data point is the 1400 GMT release of the U Mich consumer sentiment report but it's the final October data, not the more-impactful advance release. The consensus is for no revision from the 96.0 advance reasing.





In central bank speak, we hear from the ECB's Villeroy at 1430 GMT in what should be a re-iteration of Draghi's main points from yesterday.





We also get Baker Hughes at 1700 GMT and the US monthly budget statement at 1800 GMT.

