Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On the data agenda, a packed one

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Manufacturing Index for

AiG Manufacturing PMI for August

  • prior 51.3


2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2

  • expected 1.0% q/q, prior 0.9%


2350 GMT Japan Capex data for Q2

Capital Spending % y/y

  • expected 1.7%, prior 6.1%

Capital Spending excluding software % y/y

  • expected 2.4%, prior was 6.9%

Company profits %

  • prior 10.3%

Company sales %

  • prior 3.0%


0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for August

  • prior +0.1% m/m


0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for August


0100 GMT Australia - Consumer Inflation Expectation for September

  • prior 3.5%


0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 10 - 25, 25+ years remaining until maturity


0130 GMT Australia

Company inventories for Q

  • expected 0.3%, prior 0.7%

Company operating profit for Q

  • expected 2.0%, profit 1.7%

0130 GMT Australia - ANZ job advertisements for

  • prior 0.8% m/m

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing  PMI for August

  • expected 49.8, prior 49.9

0200 GMT New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators


Need to chill after typing up that lot 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose