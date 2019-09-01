Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
On the data agenda, a packed one
2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Manufacturing Index for
AiG Manufacturing PMI for August
- prior 51.3
2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2
- expected 1.0% q/q, prior 0.9%
2350 GMT Japan Capex data for Q2
Capital Spending % y/y
- expected 1.7%, prior 6.1%
Capital Spending excluding software % y/y
- expected 2.4%, prior was 6.9%
Company profits %
- prior 10.3%
Company sales %
- prior 3.0%
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for August
- prior +0.1% m/m
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for August
0100 GMT Australia - Consumer Inflation Expectation for September
- prior 3.5%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation
- 10 - 25, 25+ years remaining until maturity
0130 GMT Australia
Company inventories for Q
- expected 0.3%, prior 0.7%
Company operating profit for Q
- expected 2.0%, profit 1.7%
0130 GMT Australia - ANZ job advertisements for
- prior 0.8% m/m
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for August
- expected 49.8, prior 49.9
0200 GMT New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators
Need to chill after typing up that lot