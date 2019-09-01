Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

On the data agenda, a packed one

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Manufacturing Index for

AiG Manufacturing PMI for August

prior 51.3





2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2

expected 1.0% q/q, prior 0.9%





2350 GMT Japan Capex data for Q2

Capital Spending % y/y

expected 1.7%, prior 6.1%

Capital Spending excluding software % y/y

expected 2.4%, prior was 6.9%

Company profits %

prior 10.3%

Company sales %

prior 3.0%





0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for August

prior +0.1% m/m





0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for August





0100 GMT Australia - Consumer Inflation Expectation for September

prior 3.5%





0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

10 - 25, 25+ years remaining until maturity





0130 GMT Australia

Company inventories for Q

expected 0.3%, prior 0.7%

Company operating profit for Q

expected 2.0%, profit 1.7%

0130 GMT Australia - ANZ job advertisements for

prior 0.8% m/m

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for August

expected 49.8, prior 49.9

0200 GMT New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators





