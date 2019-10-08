Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2100 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for September

Heavy Traffic index prior -4.2% m/m

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2100 GMT Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari speaking - Q&A session.

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for

prior down 1.7% to a sad 98.2

Westpac's graph of the indicator:

None of that lot above are likely to move the markets as much as any news on developments in the lead up to trade talks ... has the hopeium worn off yet?

