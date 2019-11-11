Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 113.5

2350 Japan money stock for October

0030 GMT Australia National Australia Bank Business Survey for October

Business confidence and business conditions

priors 0 and 2 respectively

This is a focus, business confidence has been in the gutter and is a concern for policy makers. Also watch the employment sub index result. The labour market is a key concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia, targeting a much lower rate of unemployment.

Earlier:

0200 GMT New Zealand - Q XXX inflation expectations published by the RBNZ

This can be a market mover.

2 year expectations prior 1.86%

I've posted on the import of inflation expectations before, in summary:

A concern for central banks is to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a nutshell, and I've covered this before:



The argument is that inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling.



I think its more relevant during times of increasing inflation - people see inflation rising so they tend to buy more quickly, thus prompting prices to rise faster.



People expect faster inflation (i.e. its 'unanchored' ... rising quickly)



On the flipside, if inflation is either very low or in deflation (i.e. general falling prices), people hold off purchasing 'cause there is no rush if prices are falling, and again the argument is this behaviour can feed on itself and grow as a problem.



People expect falling prices to fall harder ('unanchored')

RBNZ meet Wednesday, so this figure will be a focus.