Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Nothing of significance for the major FX pairs, lower tier data only.

2130 GMT New Zealand service PMI for October

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index, prior 54.4

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2350 GMT Japan housing loans for Q3

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for

  • prior 0.6% m/m and -0.2% y/y

For the SGD traders, at 0030 GMT non oil exports data for October is released

  • Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) sa m/m expected +1.5%, prior -3.3%

  • NODX y/y expected -9.7%, prior -8.1%



ForexLive
