Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Nothing of significance for the major FX pairs, lower tier data only.
2130 GMT New Zealand service PMI for October
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index, prior 54.4
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2350 GMT Japan housing loans for Q3
0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for
prior 0.6% m/m and -0.2% y/y
For the SGD traders, at 0030 GMT non oil exports data for October is released
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) sa m/m expected +1.5%, prior -3.3%
NODX y/y expected -9.7%, prior -8.1%