Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting coming up today.

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for April

  • prior -21.3% m/m

  • Nationwide shutdown impacts will be evident in the data

2245GMT New Zealand terms of trade index for Q1 q/q

  • expected +1.5%, prior +2.6%

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 92.7

  • this has been rising consistently from a deep low and is still in net pessimism territory

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for May  

0130 GMT Australia

  • Inventories for Q1 q/q, expected -0.6% q/q, prior 0.3%

  • and Company Operating Profit for Q1 q/q, expected 0.5% q/q, prior -3.5%

  • and Net Exports as a % of GDP for Q1, expected 0.3%, prior 0.1%

  • and BoP current account balance for Q1, expected AUD 6.1bn, prior AUD 1.0bn

0430 GMT RBA decision and Governor Lowe's accompanying statement

