Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting coming up today.
2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for April
prior -21.3% m/m
Nationwide shutdown impacts will be evident in the data
2245GMT New Zealand terms of trade index for Q1 q/q
expected +1.5%, prior +2.6%
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 92.7
this has been rising consistently from a deep low and is still in net pessimism territory
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for May
0130 GMT Australia
Inventories for Q1 q/q, expected -0.6% q/q, prior 0.3%
and Company Operating Profit for Q1 q/q, expected 0.5% q/q, prior -3.5%
and Net Exports as a % of GDP for Q1, expected 0.3%, prior 0.1%
and BoP current account balance for Q1, expected AUD 6.1bn, prior AUD 1.0bn
I'll have more to come on these separately
0430 GMT RBA decision and Governor Lowe's accompanying statement
I'll have more to come on this separately, but posted already is this: RBA meeting Tuesday 2 June 2020 - preview