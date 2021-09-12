Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - a light one
From Japan today:2350 GMT Q3 Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute (a part of Japan's Cabinet office) is conducted quarterly.
- This survey analyses business leaders' assessments of and forecasts for the economy
- Its purpose is to get information for tracking economic trends
- It covers about 15,000 companies that have established their headquarters or principal offices in Japan and have capital stock of 10 million yen or more
expected 0.2%, prior 1.1% m/m
expected 5.6%, prior 5.6% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which, it said, loosely correlates with CPI. Its most recent reading, in the data published for July, was much higher than official CPI though and is not serving as reliable guide at all.