Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another Fed speaker
At 2300 GMT Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve San Francisco branch is speaking on monetary policy.
The talking heads at the Fed have all been on script with holding policy ultra-easy until actual inflation (not forecasts) rises above target and the about market improves - Daly will not depart from this.
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for March - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.3%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.3%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.2%
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation (speaking of ultra-easy policy)