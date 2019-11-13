Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Australia, China data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian employment report and Chinese activity data both a focus today

2250 GMT Michele Bullock, RBA Assistant Governor (Financial System) speaking

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan GDP (preliminary) for Q3

  • GDP sa q/q expected 0.2%, prior 0.3%
  • GDP annualised sa q/q expected 0.9%, prior 1.3%
  • GDP nominal q/q expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
  • GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
  • Private consumption expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.6%
  • Business spending expected 0.9%, prior 0.2%

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for November

  • prior 3.6%

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October

  • Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected -3%, prior -2%


0030 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaking on the economy

  • from a prepared text

  • followed by audience Q&A


0030 GMT Australia employment report for October

What to expect, priors, and previews at this link:


Due at 0200GMT from China, activity data for October

  • Industrial Production y/y expected 5.4%, prior was 5.8%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected 5.6%, prior was 5.8%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.4%, prior was 5.4%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected 7.8%, prior was 7.8%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected 8.1%, prior was 8.2%

0430 GMT Japan Tertiary Industry Index for September

  • expected +1.1% m/m, prior 0.4%

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose