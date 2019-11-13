Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Australia, China data
Australian employment report and Chinese activity data both a focus today
2250 GMT Michele Bullock, RBA Assistant Governor (Financial System) speaking
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan GDP (preliminary) for Q3
- GDP sa q/q expected 0.2%, prior 0.3%
- GDP annualised sa q/q expected 0.9%, prior 1.3%
- GDP nominal q/q expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
- GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
- Private consumption expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.6%
- Business spending expected 0.9%, prior 0.2%
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for November
prior 3.6%
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October
- Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected -3%, prior -2%
0030 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaking on the economy
from a prepared text
followed by audience Q&A
0030 GMT Australia employment report for October
What to expect, priors, and previews at this link:
Due at 0200GMT from China, activity data for October
- Industrial Production y/y expected 5.4%, prior was 5.8%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected 5.6%, prior was 5.8%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.4%, prior was 5.4%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected 7.8%, prior was 7.8%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected 8.1%, prior was 8.2%
0430 GMT Japan Tertiary Industry Index for September
- expected +1.1% m/m, prior 0.4%