Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Australia, China data

Australian employment report and Chinese activity data both a focus today

2250 GMT Michele Bullock, RBA Assistant Governor (Financial System) speaking

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan GDP (preliminary) for Q3

GDP sa q/q expected 0.2%, prior 0.3%

GDP annualised sa q/q expected 0.9%, prior 1.3%

GDP nominal q/q expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%

Private consumption expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.6%

Business spending expected 0.9%, prior 0.2%

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for November

prior 3.6%

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October

Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected -3%, prior -2%





0030 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaking on the economy

from a prepared text

followed by audience Q&A





0030 GMT Australia employment report for October

What to expect, priors, and previews at this link:





Due at 0200GMT from China, activity data for October

Industrial Production y/y expected 5.4%, prior was 5.8%

industrial production YTD y/y expected 5.6%, prior was 5.8%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.4%, prior was 5.4%

Retail Sales y/y, expected 7.8%, prior was 7.8%

Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected 8.1%, prior was 8.2%

0430 GMT Japan Tertiary Industry Index for September