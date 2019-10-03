Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed’s Clarida speaks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

At 2235 GMT Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve

  • its a Q&A session, dsicussing the economy and policy outlook
  • at a Wall Street Journal event in NY

0110 Bank of Japan JGB purchase operation, 5-10 years remaining until matirity

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review

  • The FSR provides the RBA's assessment of the current condition of the financial system & potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of items on topics of special interest.
  • The FSR is issued half-yearly.

0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for August

  • expected +0.5% m/m, prior -0.1%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0320 GMT Speech by Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economic Group)


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose