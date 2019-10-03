Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed’s Clarida speaks
At 2235 GMT Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve
- its a Q&A session, dsicussing the economy and policy outlook
- at a Wall Street Journal event in NY
0110 Bank of Japan JGB purchase operation, 5-10 years remaining until matirity
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review
- The FSR provides the RBA's assessment of the current condition of the financial system & potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of items on topics of special interest.
- The FSR is issued half-yearly.
0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for August
- expected +0.5% m/m, prior -0.1%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0320 GMT Speech by Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economic Group)