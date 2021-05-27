Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 28 May 2021

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for May

  • prior +4.2% m/m to 115.4

2301 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for May 

  • prior 29

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for May - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks). No joy for the BOJ exp[ected in these numbers, still way below the Bank's 2% target. 

  • Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.6%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.0%


2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for April

  • expected 2.7%, prior 2.6%

Also, Job to applicant ratio for April at the same time

  • expected 1.1, prior 1.1




