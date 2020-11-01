Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 2 November 2020

Over the weekend we had the latest official China PMIs

There is likely to be not too much interest in data in the days ahead of the week's big event, the US election. But, if you are keeping track here is what's ahead for the session here.

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 46.7

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for September 

  • prior +0.3% m/m

2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final)

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for October 

  • prior 0.1% m/m and 1.3% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. The October data is the first for Q4, the official CPI for Q4 will be published in January 2021. 

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for October 

  • prior +7.8% m/m 

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for September 

  • expected +1.5% m/m, prior -1.6%

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for October 

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October 

  • expected 52.8, prior 53.0

Big week this one.
