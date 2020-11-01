Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 2 November 2020
Over the weekend we had the latest official China PMIs
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 46.7
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for September
prior +0.3% m/m
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final)
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for October
prior 0.1% m/m and 1.3% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. The October data is the first for Q4, the official CPI for Q4 will be published in January 2021.
0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for October
prior +7.8% m/m
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for September
expected +1.5% m/m, prior -1.6%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for October
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October
expected 52.8, prior 53.0