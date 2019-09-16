Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA minutes
Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes coming up during the session.
2100 GMT New Zealand - Westpac Q3 Consumer Confidence Index
- prior 103.5
- I'll have more to come on this separately
2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
- prior 113.3
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation
- 1 - 3 , 3 - 5 years remaining until maturity
0130 GMT Australia Q2 house price index
- expected -1% q/q, prior -3%
- expected -7.7% y/y, prior -7.4%
- We get monthly house price updates so this is somewhat dated
0130 GMT China new home prices for August
0130 GMT RBA minutes - I'll have more to come on this separately