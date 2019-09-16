Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA minutes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes coming up during the session.

2100 GMT New Zealand - Westpac Q3 Consumer Confidence Index

  • prior 103.5
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior 113.3

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 1 - 3 , 3 - 5 years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT Australia Q2 house price index

  • expected -1% q/q, prior -3%
  • expected -7.7% y/y, prior -7.4%
  • We get monthly house price updates so this is somewhat dated

0130 GMT China new home prices for August

0130 GMT RBA minutes - I'll have more to come on this separately


