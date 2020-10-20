Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 21 October 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2100 GMT President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Bostic speaks - on fair housing. If there are comments pertinent to FX I'll get them posted.

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for September 

  • prior +0.48% m/m and still deep in contraction 

  • Westpac expect improvement again in today's figure

0030 Australia preliminary retail sales data, for September 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for September 

  • prior -5.8% m/m and -11.9% y/y




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose