Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 21 October 2020
2100 GMT President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Bostic speaks - on fair housing. If there are comments pertinent to FX I'll get them posted.
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for September
prior +0.48% m/m and still deep in contraction
Westpac expect improvement again in today's figure
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for September
prior -5.8% m/m and -11.9% y/y