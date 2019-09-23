Here is why gold (and precious metals) could still have some room to the upside

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Gold is getting some good press …. 

Earlier:
probably 'casue the price has gone up ;-D

This via TD, the firm citing fear (of a global growth slow down) as a driver (safe asset inflow):
  • market pricing for a cut in October still hovering near the 50% mark, gold and precious metals could still have some room to the upside should those probabilities converge to a cut as we expect.
  • we expect little flow from CTAs in the complex for the time being

