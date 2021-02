GME up $46.73 on the day







AMC shares - another once darling of the meme crowd a few weeks ago - are up 17.53% as it also moved higher into the close.

The price of Gamestop (GME) shares are at it again. The shares of the company are up $46.73 or 103.91% on the day to $91.70.